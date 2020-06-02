Basketball

Michael Jordan joins sports world's call for change after Floyd death

Jun 02, 2020 06:00 am

NBA icon Michael Jordan decried "ingrained racism" in America, as the sports world's reaction to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd leapt over leagues and continents.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," Jordan said in a statement Sunday, as protests over Floyd's death on May 25 - by a white policeman who had his knee on the handcuffed man's neck- spawned violence and looting.

"I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence towards people of colour in our country.

"We have had enough," said Jordan, who was famously reluctant to comment on social issues during his playing career.

"We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability."

Jordan joined a chorus of voices from the NBA, NFL and other US sports demanding change for black Americans, but the demands weren't limited to the US.

The Liverpool squad posed for a photo while "taking a knee" at Anfield yesterday, while footballers in the Bundesliga also called for justice. - AFP

