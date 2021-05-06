Milwaukee Bucks advance after tearing Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks punched their play-off ticket with a 124-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets yesterday morning (Singapore time).

In an intense encounter, the Eastern Conference rivals matched each other shot-for-shot before the Bucks pulled away in the final quarter.

Antetokounmpo racked up 12 rebounds, four assists and five turnovers to help the Bucks stay in third place in the East, just behind the second-placed Nets.