Milwaukee Bucks back on track with win over Phoenix Suns

Khris Middleton scored 40 points and Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and three steals to power the Milwaukee Bucks over Phoenix Suns 109-103 yesterday morning (Singapore time), tying the best-of-seven NBA Finals at two victories each.

The Suns, who led by seven in the fourth quarter, committed 17 turnovers - five by star guard Chris Paul to match the Bucks' total - and allowed 17 offensive rebounds.

"We certainly had a lot of self-inflicted stuff," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

Having wasted a 2-0 series lead, the Suns will play Game 5 on Sunday morning at Phoenix, with Middleton eyeing a third straight victory.

"The only way we're going to win this series is to get one on the road," he said. "It would be nice to get this next one."

Suns forward Cam Johnson has preached calm, saying: "It's the Finals. You're not going to get away with anything easy."