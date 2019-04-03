Milwaukee Bucks close to clinching best regular-season record

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a right-ankle sprain to score 28 points and grab 11 rebounds yesterday morning (Singapore time), powering the Milwaukee Bucks to a 131-121 NBA victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Greek star lifted an injury-hit Milwaukee squad within one game of clinching the best regular-season record in the league and a home-court edge throughout the NBA play-offs.

"I thought we would be a really good team, but I didn't think we would be the best team in the NBA," Antetokounmpo said.

Eric Bledsoe added 29 points and reserve George Hill had 22 off the bench for the Bucks, who lead the Eastern Conference at 58-20 and can clinch the best NBA mark with a win on Friday morning (Singapore time) in Philadelphia.

Antetokounmpo sparked the Bucks as they pulled away late, hitting a three-pointer and later rebounding his own three-point miss and driving in for a slam dunk to help seal the Nets' fate.

Sitting out a loss against the Atlanta Hawks forced Antetokounmpo to take some time to find his rhythm, and it was not something he was comfortable with.

"Just trying to get back into the rhythm," he said.

"I want to play every game - rest is not in my dictionary. But I have to do what's best for the team and if that's rest, then I will take a break." - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Minnesota 122 Portland 132, Indiana 111 Detroit 102, Boston 110 Miami 105, Toronto 121 Orlando 109, Dallas 122 Philadelphia 102