Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo gets ‘biggest’ NBA deal

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ended speculation about his future on Tuesday after agreeing a new five-year deal reported to be the biggest in NBA history.

ESPN reported that the 26-year-old's contract will see him pocket the highest average annual salary in the NBA over the duration, earning an average of US$45.6 million (S$60.6m) a year, more than LeBron James' US$44.5 million a season with the Los Angeles Lakers.