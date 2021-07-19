Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks grab a 3-2 advantage in NBA Finals

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (in white) gets attention from Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (No. 22) as he drives to the basket.PHOTO: REUTERS
The surging Milwaukee Bucks took control of the NBA Finals with a 123-119 victory over the hosts Phoenix Suns yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Bucks have roared back to life and, after hanging on in a wild Game 5 finish, now lead the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-2.

Milwaukee are now one win away from clinching their first NBA championship in 50 years, while Phoenix remain two wins away from their first title in their 53-year existence.

The Suns were trailing by a point with 20 seconds left when Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday ripped the ball from Devin Booker's hands and sent an alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk that sealed the Bucks' win.

"One more to go. One more to go," said Antetokounmpo, who had a game-high 32 points. "We've got to keep playing good basketball."

The Bucks host Game 6 on Wednesday.

A deciding seventh game, if necessary, would be in Phoenix on Friday. - REUTERS

