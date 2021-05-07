Milwaukee Bucks pip Washington Wizards by a point

Jrue Holiday recorded 29 points, six assists and five rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 135-134 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks (42-24) won their fourth consecutive game. Milwaukee have defeated the Wizards eight straight times.

Bradley Beal scored 42 points for Washington (30-36), who lost for just the fourth time in the past 17 games. Russell Westbrook contributed 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double, two shy of the all-time record held by legendary Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook clinched his 19th triple-double in his past 23 games when he collected his 10th rebound with 6:26 left in the third quarter.