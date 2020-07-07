Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings hit by positive Covid-19 tests

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings closed their practice facilities after receiving coronavirus test results, according to reports on Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear whether a Milwaukee player - or multiple players - tested positive for Covid-19. ESPN reported the team received the results last Friday.

The Kings shut down their facility after receiving a positive Covid-19 test within the team's travelling party, according to The Athletic.

The Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat all recently closed their workout venues due to positive coronavirus tests.

According to Sunday's reports, the Bucks and Kings won't reopen their facilities before travelling to Orlando for the season's resumption.

Sacramento are set to leave tomorrow, while Milwaukee are expected to depart on Thursday.