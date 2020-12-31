Milwaukee Bucks set NBA record for 3-pointers
The Milwaukee Bucks set an NBA record for three-pointers in a game, draining 29 from beyond the arc in a 144-97 win over the Miami Heat yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Heat, who stunned the top-seeded Bucks in the second round of last season's Eastern Conference play-offs en route to the NBA Finals, trailed by as many as 51 points at one stage.
Sam Merrill drilled the record-breaking 28th three-pointer of the game, surpassing the 27 set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7 last year. Jrue Holiday had six three-pointers on the way to 24 points.- AFP
