Milwaukee Bucks star shows no mercy in New York Knicks rout

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (centre) grabs 37 points, nine rebounds and four assists in just under 22 minutes of play against the New York Knicks yesterday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points as the Milwaukee Bucks battered the New York Knicks in a 128-102 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Greek star was ruthless in leading his side to a fourth straight victory, connecting on 12 of 17 shots and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line while grabbing nine rebounds with four assists and a blocked shot.

He did it all in just under 22 minutes on the court as the Bucks, who never trailed and led by as many as 35, turned things over to their reserves in the fourth quarter at the Fiserv Forum.

"I'm just trying to do my job, be aggressive, make plays," Antetokounmpo said.

The victory was the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks' (36-6) 13th of the season by 20 or more points.

Coach Mike Budenholzer was pleased to see the Bucks maintain their focus against the lowly Knicks, who lost their sixth straight game.

"The way we came out, it's a good sign for us. The focus of the guys is impressive," he said of a Bucks team on pace for a 70-win season.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard impressed in Los Angeles, scoring 43 points in less than 29 minutes on court to lead the Clippers to a 128-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Clippers led by as many as 36 points on the way to their 28th win of the season.

Leonard connected on 14 of 22 shots from the floor with six three-pointers before sitting out the fourth quarter.

"We had great ball movement... the guys got me in my spots and opened the floor for me," said Leonard.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Nets 118-107 in Brooklyn, extending their winning streak to 10. The Jazz, who improved to 28-12, are five games behind the LA Lakers for top spot in the Western Conference. - AFP, AP

OTHER RESULTS:

Atlanta 123 Phoenix 110, Memphis 121 Houston 110, Golden State 97 Dallas 124