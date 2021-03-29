Mitchell’s dazzling first half fuels NBA-leading Utah Jazz

Utah's Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and handed out seven assists as the Jazz boosted their NBA-leading record (34-11) with a 126-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Salt Lake City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mitchell scored 28 first-half points, his highest over the same period, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the half with the Jazz up 70-53.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to add 28 points and Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Utah, who notched their fifth straight victory and their 34th of the season.

CLIPPERS BEAT 76ERS

The Los Angeles Clippers, chasing leaders Utah and the Phoenix Suns in the West, won their fifth straight game, a 122-112 victory over Eastern Conference leaders the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 28 points, Paul George added 24 and Terance Mann chipped in 23 off the bench. George also made nine rebounds and assists each.

"Just being aggressive," cited Mann as the reason for the Clippers' win over the Sixers.

"Guys getting downhill, setting the tempo right off the jump. That's what we've been doing for the past five games."

In New Orleans, Zion Williamson scored 38 points and the Pelicans rallied to beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-103.

The Mavericks, missing forward Luka Doncic and center Kristaps Porzingis, led 95-94 with less than four minutes remaining. But the Pelicans roared home on an 18-8 scoring run that included 10 points from Williamson.