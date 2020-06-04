NBA aiming to end season by Oct 12

The NBA is aiming to complete the 2020 season by Oct 12, reports said on Tuesday, as the league edges towards a return from the coronavirus shutdown.

ESPN reported that according to a timeframe due to be voted on by NBA's Board of Governors today, Game 7 of the NBA Finals would take place no later than Oct 12.

The NBA and NBA Players Association are still finalising the details of the resumption of the season, which was halted on March 11 as the coronavirus pandemic erupted.

ESPN reported that the league is planning a 22-team format for its return on July 31.