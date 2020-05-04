NBA exploring resumption plans in 'one-site bubble'

MGM Resorts International has pitched a proposal to the NBA to complete the coronavirus-halted season on courts in Las Vegas convention centres, the New York Times reported.

The plan, according to the newspaper, would have players and their families, plus other essential personnel, stay in a quarantined area in MGM hotels along the Las Vegas Strip while practising and competing on courts in the same facilities.

Players and broadcasters would have access to the usual resort facilities while in the protected area under the plan by MGM, which has 13 Vegas resort properties.

The plan would convert MGM convention centres into 24 basketball courts, five of them equipped with cameras to permit television coverage, and players would reside in connected or nearby hotels.

ESPN has reported the NBA is looking at a similar quarantined area in Orlando involving hotels and courts in private Disney World areas.

The NBA halted its season in March after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19 and the league has announced no plan for resuming games. The league will allow players to conduct individual workouts at team facilities starting Friday in areas where stay-at-home laws allow, the first small step toward resumption.