NBA facilities to reopen on Friday

NBA teams' training facilities will reportedly reopen on Friday in cities where the Covid-19 pandemic stay-at-home requirements have been loosened, allowing players to conduct individual workouts.

ESPN reported that teams will remain banned from having group workouts or other activities, citing unnamed sources.

The May 1 move would allow players to return to team facilities in states such as Georgia, home of the Atlanta Hawks, and Oklahoma, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, for fitness workouts in a safe and controlled environment.

The move, according to the report, does not reflect a new timetable for resumption of the 2019-20 season, which was halted on March 12.

But it would mark a small first step on the road back to a possible completion of the regular season and play-offs, which typically last two months.