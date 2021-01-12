NBA has no plans to pause play despite rising Covid-19 cases
The NBA said it is not planning to temporarily halt the 2020-21 season, despite teams struggling to cope with the impact of rising Covid-19 cases and injuries.
Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat was postponed because the Heat did not have the league-mandated eight players available after contact tracing protocols left them short-handed.
"We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned the schedule accordingly," said NBA spokesman Mike Bass.
"There are no plans to pause the season and we will continue to be guided by our medical experts and safety protocols."
Meanwhile, reigning champions the Los Angeles Lakers delivered a dominant display yesterday morning (Singapore time) as they crushed the Houston Rockets 120-102 in Texas. - REUTERS
