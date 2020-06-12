NBA might allow players to opt out of season's restart

Not all NBA players are thrilled about plans to restart action in a central Florida "bubble," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

Hence, the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are working on a deal to allow players to skip the season's resumption with no consequences, said the report.

A conference call that featured up to 50 players reportedly saw some of the participants express concern about the resumption of play at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Especially among players on teams that aren't viewed as realistic threats to reach the NBA Finals, doubts about the plan are surfacing, though they haven't yet risen to the level of the NBPA seeking any protocol changes, said Wojnarowski.

One sticking point is that visitors won't be allowed in the "bubble" until the end of the first round of the play-offs, almost seven weeks after players arrive at Disney World next month, said the report.