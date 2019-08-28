NBA star Jeremy Lin heads to China's Beijing Shougang Ducks

Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, is moving to the Beijing Shougang Ducks, the team announced yesterday, bringing one of China's favourite basketball players to its domestic league.

Lin was part of the Toronto Raptors team that won the NBA championship last season, but he was often benched during the play-offs as he struggled with his form.

The man behind the "Linsanity" hysteria of 2012 became an unrestricted free agent this summer and had struggled to find a new team in the NBA.

The Ducks, long one of the strongest teams in the China Basketball Association league, swooped in to sign him and they announced it on their official Weibo social media account yesterday.