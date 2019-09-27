Basketball

Nets’ Kyrie Irving breaks facial bone in pick-up game

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving suffered a fracture when he took an accidental elbow to the left side of his face during a pick-up game and is listed as day-to-day, the team said yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The incident occurred on Tuesday at team facilities, and Irving was taken to the hospital as a precaution, general manager Sean Marks said.

"I think this is a case of us being cautious with all our guys. A stray, inadvertent elbow playing pick-up games - yes, I did see it - those type of plays happen frequently in the same game," Marks added.

"This is just a case where he caught the elbow, and now we're going to do our due diligence."

Irving, 27, is entering his first season with the Nets after signing a four-year, US$136.5 million (S$188m) contract.

The Nets are counting on him to lead the team until Kevin Durant returns from surgery. - REUTERS

