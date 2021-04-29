New recruit Mike James helps Nets enter play-offs
Recent 10-day contract signing Mike James fuelled a fourth-quarter rally to help the Brooklyn Nets defeat the Toronto Raptors 116-103 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to become the first Eastern Conference team to seal a play-off spot.
James, 30, scored seven of his 11 points over a 2:43 stretch, which coincided with a decisive 22-6 Brooklyn run in Florida.
Over in San Francisco, Luka Doncic (39) outscored Stephen Curry (27) for the first time in five clashes as the visiting Dallas Mavericks pounded the Golden State Warriors 133-103. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now