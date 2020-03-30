Basketball

New York Knicks owner tests positive for coronavirus

Mar 30, 2020 06:00 am

American business tycoon and New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, becoming the first US major sports owner to test positive for the Covid-19 disease, the Knicks announced on Saturday.

Dolan, who also owns the National Hockey League's New York Rangers, is self-isolating, after experiencing "little to no symptoms".

In a tweet, the Knicks said Dolan, 64, continues to carry out his duties as the executive chairman of the New York-based sports and entertainment company Madison Square Garden Co.

The NBA postponed its regular season after several players, including Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The NHL has also suspended its season over coronavirus fears. - AFP

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, who has Covid-19, loses sense of smell
Basketball

Gobert loses sense of smell

