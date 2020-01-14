Nikola Jokic helps Denver Nuggets hold off LA Clippers

The Denver Nuggets put an ugly loss behind them with a statement win over a top-tier team.

Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, as the Nuggets withstood a big rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

This bounce-back performance was just what they needed after a poor display the day before against the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers.

"We looked like a totally different team less than 24 hours later," guard Monte Morris said.

"We have to play against teams we're supposed to beat, because we always show up against teams we know that can beat us."

Trailing by as many 20 points in the second half, Los Angeles had pulled within six with 1:11 seconds remaining when Patrick Beverley was called for a foul on Jokic.

After the Nuggets big man made a pair of free-throws, Clippers coach Doc Rivers argued with official Nick Buchert. Rivers was sent off after receiving two technical fouls.

Jamal Murray hit both free-throws to restore some much-needed breathing room and brought his tally to 19 points.

Leonard finished with 30 points, while Lou Williams had 26 and Harrell added Montrezl Harrell 25. - AP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Washington 116 Utah 127, Toronto 104 San Antonio 105, Memphis 122 Golden State 102