No NBA transfers for Paul, George

Jul 02, 2018 06:00 am

Houston's star point-guard Chris Paul is set to sign a four-year, maximum US$160 million (S$218.2 million) contract to stay with the Rockets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday, as the National Basketball Association free-agent period began.

All-Star free agent Paul George, 28, also opted against moving, agreeing to a new four-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple local media reports. - REUTERS

Durant, James and Lue discuss future
