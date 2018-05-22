No resting on record for the Warriors, says Kerr

The Golden State Warriors' 126-85 demolition of the Houston Rockets yesterday morning (Singapore time) was an NBA record-setting 16th straight home play-off win, but the Warriors won't take time to celebrate the milestone.

The reigning champions surpassed the mark of 15 straight home play-off wins set by the Chicago Bulls from April 27, 1990 to May 21, 1991.

But head coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors couldn't afford to think about that kind of history with Game 4 against the Rockets looming tomorrow morning.

"We're in the middle of a hell of a run, obviously," Kerr said.

"We've got great players who are committed, they take a lot of pride in protecting our home floor.

"I'm really proud of them, of what they have accomplished over the last few years. But make no mistake about it, Game 4 will be incredibly difficult."

The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Their massive victory over the Rockets owed a lot to a break-out game for Stephen Curry.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who missed the first round as he recovered from a sprained knee ligament that sidelined him for 16 games, produced his first 30-point game of the 2018 post-season with 35 points.

Kerr wasn't surprised to see his superstar bounce back.

"He's under-rated for the toughness factor," Kerr said.

"You don't become two-time MVP just by shooting a bunch of threes."