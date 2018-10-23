Nuggets stun champs Warriors to go to 3-0

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on as centre Damian Jones (15) and guard Andre Iguodala (9) defend against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the fourth quarter.

Gary Harris scored 28 points, Juancho Hernangomez blocked Damian Jones' last-second lay-up, and hosts Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 100-98 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, who won despite missing 18 free throws and shooting 6-for-32 from the 3-point arc.

The Nuggets lead the Western Conference with a 3-0 record.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Kevin Durant had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who rallied from 13 down but couldn't force overtime. The defending NBA champions had won their previous two games this season.

With the Nuggets leading 99-98 and 7.7 seconds remaining, Jamal Murray split a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game. Curry raced down the court and fed Jones under the basket, but Hernangomez got the block just before the buzzer to preserve the win for the Nuggets.

Jokic's three-point play with 8min 28sec left gave Denver an 89-76 lead, their biggest of the game, but Curry heated up quickly to put Golden State back in it. He hit a trio of 3-pointers over the next 1:23 to cut the deficit to four.

Torrey Craig hit a falling-back floater to snap Curry's streak. Golden State chipped away and tied it at 97 on Andre Iguodala's dunk with 1:29 left.

Denver took their first lead since early in the game when Harris put in his own miss to make it 58-57 in the third quarter.

His 3-pointer two possessions later started a 15-6 run that put the Nuggets up 73-65. Monte Morris and Hernangomez had 3-pointers in that stretch to spark the run.

Curry hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to five, but Denver scored the last five points on the third to take an 80-70 lead into the final period.

The Warriors led by as many as 12 in the first half when neither team shot well from long range. Curry hit the only two 3-pointers for Golden State, and the Nuggets were 3-for-17 from deep at half-time.

Denver were able to stay close, trailing just 49-47 at the break despite hitting just three field goals in the first quarter.

In Los Angeles, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 20 to help the Clippers post a 115-112 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets.

Montrezl Harrell recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Clippers won their second straight game since losing their season-opener. Lou Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points apiece for Los Angeles, who made all 26 of their free-throw attempts.

James Harden had 31 points and 14 assists but missed a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Rockets lost for the second time in three games. Clint Capela scored 23 points and Eric Gordon added 21 for Houston.

The Rockets played without point guard Chris Paul, who served the first of a two-game suspension for his role in Saturday's scrap with the LA Lakers. He was suspended for putting his finger in Rajon Rondo's face and throwing multiple punches.