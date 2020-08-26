Oklahoma draw level with Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder erased a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Houston Rockets 117-114, posting a second consecutive win and levelling their first-round play-off series at two games apiece yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Their chief architect was Dennis Schroder, who scored 30 points off the bench.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, LeBron James finished with 30 points and 10 assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers roll over the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 in game four of their series.

The Lakers, who lead 3-1, wore special black and yellow-trimmed jerseys to remember former great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January. He would have turned 42 last Sunday. - REUTERS, AFP

