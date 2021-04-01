Orlando's late-game Magic stumps LA Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers led visiting Orlando by as many as 16 points and were up by seven with 2:39 to play, but the inspired Magic rallied for a shock 103-96 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Magic, who traded away three of their top players last week, never led in the game until Wendell Carter Jr's tip-in with 1:10 to play. The put-back was part of an 11-0 run that gave Orlando a 97-93 lead with 53.7 seconds left.
Chuma Okeke paced the Magic with 18 points. Terrence Ross, back from a seven-game absence caused by a knee injury, finished with 15 points in 26 minutes. - REUTERS
