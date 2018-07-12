Pacers' Stephenson joins LA Lakers
Lance Stephenson, who once blew in the left ear of LeBron James trying to disrupt the NBA superstar, signed a new contract on Tuesday to join James at the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 27-year-old guard played for the Indiana Pacers the past two seasons, each campaign ending with a first-round play-off loss to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Stephenson has a history with James, including a choke sign to the Miami Heat's bench after James missed a late free-throw in a Indiana play-off win in 2012, trash talking, the ear-blowing incident when Miami met Indiana in the 2014 Eastern Conference finals and striking James in the groin when the forward drove to the hoop in a game last November.
"It's actually funny that we're on the same team. I'm very excited to see what that brings," said Stephenson, who has averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game in eight career NBA seasons. - AFP
