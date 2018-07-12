Pacers' Stephenson joins LA Lakers

Lance Stephenson, who once blew in the left ear of LeBron James trying to disrupt the NBA superstar, signed a new contract on Tuesday to join James at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 27-year-old guard played for the Indiana Pacers the past two seasons, each campaign ending with a first-round play-off loss to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stephenson has a history with James, including a choke sign to the Miami Heat's bench after James missed a late free-throw in a Indiana play-off win in 2012, trash talking, the ear-blowing incident when Miami met Indiana in the 2014 Eastern Conference finals and striking James in the groin when the forward drove to the hoop in a game last November.