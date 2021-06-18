Basketball

Packed schedule to blame for spate of NBA injuries: LeBron James

Jun 18, 2021 06:00 am

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said the NBA's condensed schedule has led to a spate of player injuries.

The season kicked off on Dec 22, 72 days after the Lakers won last season's Finals at Walt Disney World, marking the shortest off-season in league history.

James' comments came after the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard was ruled out indefinitely due to a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.

He is the eighth All-Star to miss a play-off game this year, along with others such as the Lakers' Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets duo James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

James tweeted: "This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It's insane." - REUTERS

