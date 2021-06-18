Packed schedule to blame for spate of NBA injuries: LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said the NBA's condensed schedule has led to a spate of player injuries.
The season kicked off on Dec 22, 72 days after the Lakers won last season's Finals at Walt Disney World, marking the shortest off-season in league history.
James' comments came after the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard was ruled out indefinitely due to a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.
He is the eighth All-Star to miss a play-off game this year, along with others such as the Lakers' Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets duo James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
James tweeted: "This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It's insane." - REUTERS
