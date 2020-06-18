Pay cut for NBA players who skip restart

The NBA said that players who decline to be part of the restart next month must let their clubs know by June 24 and will face having their pay docked by up to 14 games.

The NBA Players Association informed its members on Tuesday that they have until June 24 to make a decision on whether to take part in the games at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida.

The owners and the union have worked out a deal which would see any player who decides to sit out the rest of the season have their compensation cut for each game skipped, up to a maximum of 14 games.