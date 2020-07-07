Pelicans unsure if NBA season will be completed

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson (above) said last week he trusts the NBA to keep players safe when play resumes on July 30, but his teammates Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball are not convinced.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram isn’t convinced the NBA restart will go off without a hitch.

The Pelicans are slated to travel to Orlando today for the league’s resumption, but Ingram isn’t sure the season will be completed with the Covid-19 pandemic still out of control.

“I’m not that confident about that. It looks like everything is going through with Orlando,” Ingram said on Monday.

“New cases are coming up, different things are happening. I’m not very confident, but they’ve got us going to Orlando on (Wednesday) so we’ll see.”

Ingram, 22, is averaging a career-best 24.3 points in 56 games in his first season with the Pelicans.

Point-guard Lonzo Ball also expressed reservations, saying: “It’s going to be a day-by-day thing. Obviously, nothing is going to be perfect. This is something that’s never been done before. There are still a lot of question marks...

“As long as we try to (abide) by the rules, that’s going to help get us through the season... I don’t know how I feel about it, I’m just happy to see my teammates and at least be out there as a team trying to win for the organisation.”

The Pelicans will resume the season on July 30 against the Utah Jazz. – REUTERS