Pelicans’ Zion Williamson shines in his NBA debut with 22 points

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson, 19, flashed some brilliance in his NBA debut yesterday morning (Singapore time), but the San Antonio Spurs spoiled his party at Smoothie King Center with a 121-117 win over the Pelicans.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall draft pick in June, offered a tantalising glimpse of what's to come when he exploded for 17 points in little more than three minutes in the fourth quarter. He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

He had been sidelined since arthroscopic surgery on his right knee since October. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Atlanta 102 Clippers 95, NY

Knicks 92 LA Lakers 100, Houston 121 Denver 105.