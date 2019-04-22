Philadelphia 76ers seal victory, thanks to Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid returned from injury to score a game-high 31 points and grab 16 rebounds, leading them to a 112-108 NBA play-off win at Brooklyn Nets yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the 76ers seized a 3-1 series lead.

In Salt Lake City, James Harden racked up 22 points as the Houston Rockets raced to a 3-0 series lead over the Utah Jazz, following a 104-101 victory.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs pulled level with the Denver Nuggets at 2-2, after a 117-103 road triumph.