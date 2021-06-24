Basketball

Phoenix Suns snatch win over Los Angeles Clippers with 0.9sec left

Jun 24, 2021 06:00 am

Two-tenths of a second was all the Phoenix Suns needed to pull off an escape in a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers as they took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With 0.9 seconds remaining and the Clippers up by one, Jae Crowder delivered an inbound alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who slammed home the winner with 0.7 seconds left.

"The celebration was a little shaky because I wasn't too sure what I did,"Ayton said.

"I wasn't sure if it counted, I didn't want to be a blooper... I was so stressed. It was a lot."

Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points for the Suns, while Paul George bagged 26 for the Clippers. - REUTERS

