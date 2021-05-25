Phoenix Suns too hot for LA Lakers in Game 1

Devin Booker recorded 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 99-90 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers in the opening game of the Western Conference first-round series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Deandre Ayton added 21 points and collected 16 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns. LeBron James had 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers. - REUTERS