Portland’s first play-off win in 3 years

The Portland Trail Blazers snapped their 10-game post-season losing streak yesterday morning (Singapore time), defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-99 to claim their first play-off win in three years.

The Blazers have endured a miserable record in the play-offs in recent years, suffering back-to-back first-round sweeps in 2017 and 2018 against Golden State and New Orleans.

Yesterday, however, Portland's three-year wait for a post-season win came to an end, as Damian Lillard inspired a battling victory over the sixth-seeded Thunder.

In Houston, James Harden posted double-doubles and the Rockets rolled to a 122-90 win in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series over the Utah Jazz. - AFP

