Pundits: Warriors the team to beat

DeMarcus Cousins is expected to return in mid-season, joining All-Stars Durant, Curry, Thompson and Green.

LeBron James was one of many high-profile players who switched NBA teams during the off-season, but all the roster shuffling will do little to cause the reigning champions Golden State Warriors to panic, TV pundits said.

ESPN NBA analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, speaking on a conference call on the eve of the National Basketball Association's 2018-19 regular season, said despite the rest of the league's best efforts, the Warriors remain the team to beat.

"If you gave me a 'you can take the field or you can bet Golden State' option, I'd bet Golden State," said former NBA coach Van Gundy.

Since collecting their third championship in four years in June when they swept the James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the best-of-seven NBA Final, the Warriors have added four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to an already potent line-up.

Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in January and is not expected to return until midway through the season.

But, when he does, he will join a line-up that includes All-Stars Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

"If Golden State are into it, which they really weren't last year in the regular season and still won 58 games," said Van Gundy.

"But, if they are into it, they are by far the best team with the best talent and will win."

While the Cousins signing surprised many NBA observers, he was hardly the biggest name on the move.

“But, if they are into it, they are by far the best team with the best talent and will win.” ESPN NBA TV analyst Jeff Van Gundy on the Golden State Warriors

Three-time NBA champion James decided to leave the Eastern Conference for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But he has already said that his new team, who have not made the play-offs since 2013, have "a long way to go" before they can challenge the Warriors.

The Houston Rockets, who had the NBA's best record last season but fell to the Warriors in the decisive seventh game of the Western Conference final, have since lost two key defenders and critics wonder how veteran Carmelo Anthony will fit in.

The San Antonio Spurs acquired four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for disgruntled Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard is a former NBA Finals MVP who played only nine games last season because of injury.

"I do think in this league anything can happen, so there're some teams in the Western Conference, if clicking right, if healthy - injuries play a role not just for the Warriors but throughout this league - so that can play a part in it (as well)," said former coach and player Jackson.