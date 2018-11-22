Raptors, Blazers take the lead
Danny Green sank a jump shot with half a second left yesterday morning (Singapore time) to help the Toronto Raptors pip Orlando Magic 93-91 and take the NBA Eastern Conference lead.
Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 18 points, while Pascal Siakam added 15, Spain's Serge Ibaka added 14 and Green finished with 13.
Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers seized the Western Conference lead with a 118-114 win over New York Knicks, improving to 12-5, one game ahead of Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. - AFP
Slingers bag season's first win
The Singapore Slingers posted their first win of the new Asean Basketball League season, with a 91-81 victory over Thai outfit Mono Vampire in Bangkok yesterday.
Slingers star Xavier Alexander led the way with a double-double, racking up 33 points and 10 rebounds. He was just one assist away from a triple-double.
The Slingers had lost 77-73 to Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers in their season-opener last Sunday at the OCBC Arena, where they will host Westports Malaysia Dragons at 8pm tomorrow.
Vijay, PGA Tour reach settlement
Three-time Major golf champion Vijay Singh of Fiji and the US PGA Tour have reached a settlement deal over a 2013 doping dispute over deer-antler spray.
The issue began after Singh said he had used the spray, which resulted in his suspension after the Tour found it contained IGF-1, a banned substance.
After the World Anti-Doping Agency ruled that the use of the spray was not a doping violation unless there was a failed drug test involved, Singh's 90-day ban was revoked. The Fijian then sued the Tour for causing unfair harm to his reputation. - AFP
