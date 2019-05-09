Raptors crush Sixers, Nuggets rout Blazers
The Toronto Raptors dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets dominated Portland Trail Blazers to take commanding leads in their NBA play-off series yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Raptors overpowered the 76ers 125-89 to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series.
With 76ers star centre Joel Embiid ailing, Toronto took full advantage on their home floor and can book a place in the Eastern Conference finals with a victory in Game 6 in Philadelphia tomorrow morning.
The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic's 25 points and 19 rebounds, defeated the Trail Blazers 124-98 for a 3-2 series lead and will also try to wrap up their Western Conference clash on the road tomorrow.
Six Nuggets players scored in double figures and four scored at least 16 points. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now