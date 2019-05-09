Basketball

Raptors crush Sixers, Nuggets rout Blazers

May 09, 2019 06:00 am

The Toronto Raptors dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets dominated Portland Trail Blazers to take commanding leads in their NBA play-off series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Raptors overpowered the 76ers 125-89 to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series.

With 76ers star centre Joel Embiid ailing, Toronto took full advantage on their home floor and can book a place in the Eastern Conference finals with a victory in Game 6 in Philadelphia tomorrow morning.

The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic's 25 points and 19 rebounds, defeated the Trail Blazers 124-98 for a 3-2 series lead and will also try to wrap up their Western Conference clash on the road tomorrow.

Six Nuggets players scored in double figures and four scored at least 16 points. - AFP

Basketball

Slingers cling on to victory to lead 2-1 in ABL Finals

Related Stories

James Harden's 38 points help Houston Rockets level series

Jamal Murray helps Denver Nuggets level NBA play-off series

Slingers silence CLS Knights in Game 2

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball