Raptors crush Sixers, Nuggets rout Blazers

The Toronto Raptors dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets dominated Portland Trail Blazers to take commanding leads in their NBA play-off series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Raptors overpowered the 76ers 125-89 to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series.

With 76ers star centre Joel Embiid ailing, Toronto took full advantage on their home floor and can book a place in the Eastern Conference finals with a victory in Game 6 in Philadelphia tomorrow morning.

The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic's 25 points and 19 rebounds, defeated the Trail Blazers 124-98 for a 3-2 series lead and will also try to wrap up their Western Conference clash on the road tomorrow.