Raptors maul sorry Celtics

Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard led the way as the Toronto Raptors kept up the pressure on Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 118-95 rout of the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena.

Cameroonian ace Siakam scored 25 points while Leonard added 21 to help Toronto improve to 45-17 in the East, leaving them two games back from the Bucks.

Marcus Morris led the scoring for Boston with 17 points, while Jayson Tatum added 11.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens blamed the defeat on his side's defensive lapses as well as an inability to generate offence.

"We struggled to score... we were all over the place defensively," Stevens said.

"We were taking a lot of short cuts defensively. You can't do that against any team and, tonight, they exposed us. We were just outplayed."

The Celtics are in fifth spot in the standings with 37 wins and 24 losses. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

New York 108 Orlando 103,

Denver 121 Oklahoma City 112