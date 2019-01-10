Raptors, Nuggets win as Warriors cruise
The Toronto Raptors kept the pressure on in the NBA East race yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Serge Ibaka's late dunk made the difference in a scrappy 104-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
The Raptors improved to a league-leading 31-12 - one game in front of Milwaukee in the East.
There was late drama also for Western Conference leaders Denver in Miami, where Nuggets star Nikola Jokic capped another triple-double with a go-ahead floater in the waning seconds in the visitors' 103-99 victory over the Heat.
Meanwhile, two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors cruised to a 122-95 victory over the New York Knicks in Oakland, California.
Klay Thompson had a 43-point haul, which included seven three-pointers. Stephen Curry chipped in 14 points and 14 assists and Kevin Durant had 24 points, six assists and six rebounds as the Warriors snapped a three-game home skid. - AFP
SELECTED RESULTS: LA Clippers 128 Charlotte 109, Oklahoma 117 Minnesota 119, Cleveland 115 Indiana 123
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now