Raptors, Nuggets win as Warriors cruise

The Toronto Raptors kept the pressure on in the NBA East race yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Serge Ibaka's late dunk made the difference in a scrappy 104-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Raptors improved to a league-leading 31-12 - one game in front of Milwaukee in the East.

There was late drama also for Western Conference leaders Denver in Miami, where Nuggets star Nikola Jokic capped another triple-double with a go-ahead floater in the waning seconds in the visitors' 103-99 victory over the Heat.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors cruised to a 122-95 victory over the New York Knicks in Oakland, California.

Klay Thompson had a 43-point haul, which included seven three-pointers. Stephen Curry chipped in 14 points and 14 assists and Kevin Durant had 24 points, six assists and six rebounds as the Warriors snapped a three-game home skid. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: LA Clippers 128 Charlotte 109, Oklahoma 117 Minnesota 119, Cleveland 115 Indiana 123