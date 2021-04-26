Red-hot NY Knicks win 9th straight game

Julius Randle carried the offence, scoring 31 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as the New York Knicks won their ninth straight NBA game by routing the Toronto Raptors 120-103 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Knicks are in the midst of their longest winning streak in eight years, since they won 13 straight in 2012/13.

RJ Barrett scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and had 12 rebounds and Derrick Rose chipped in with 19 points for the Knicks, who also won their seventh consecutive home game.