Red-hot Stephen Curry scores career-high 62 points

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry got his swagger back yesterday morning (Singapore time), scoring a career-high 62 points as the Golden State Warriors outgunned the Portland Trail Blazers 137-122.

It was just like old times for Curry, 32, arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Curry, who played just five games in the coronavirus-shortened 2019/20 season due to a broken hand, drained eight of 16 from beyond the arc to score the most points by a Warrior since Rick Barry scored 64 in the 1970s.

The Warriors went wire-to-wire for the win at the Chase Center in San Francisco and Curry got into the zone early, delivering 21 points in the first quarter and capping his night with 17 points and several late threes in the fourth.