Rockets blast NBA’s long-range record

The Houston Rockets romped on the back of an NBA single-game record of 26 three-pointers yesterday morning (Singapore time), routing the Washington Wizards 136-118.

The crowd at Houston's Toyota Center were chanting "One more three! One more three!" when Michael Carter-Williams drained the record-breaker from beyond the arc with 31.1 seconds remaining and victory assured.

Gary Clark's three-pointer with 2:42 to play had tied the previous mark of 25 set by the Cleveland Cavaliers against Atlanta in March 2017. Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden had six three-pointers on the way to 35 points.

Chris Paul added five from beyond the arc, and Gerald Green and Eric Gordon made four apiece as the Rockets - who endured a rough start to the season - got back to their free-wheeling ways in a fifth straight victory.

"We're just playing better," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "When you have the right spirit, you're doing the right things, hustling, stuff falls in. If you don't, you don't make them.

"Our energy is right the last five games. We've just got to keep it there."

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said energy was a problem for the two-time defending champions in a 108-103 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points, but the Warriors shot just 40 per cent from the field and 32.3 per cent from three-point range.

Kevin Durant finished with 30 points, but not before making just six of 18 from the field through the first three quarters.

In Toronto, things were tight and Fred VanVleet drained the go-ahead three-pointer with 26.4 seconds left as the Raptors erased a 17-point deficit to improve their NBA-leading record with a 99-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and Pascal Siakam added 17 for the Raptors, who had lost two straight but avoided a second three-game losing streak this season.

In Orlando, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points to lead five San Antonio players in double figures in the Spurs' 129-90 victory over the Magic.

In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons' triple-double of 13 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds helped the 76ers to a much-needed 131-109 victory over the New York Knicks.