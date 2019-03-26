Rockets clinch play-off spot

James Harden delivered 28 points as the Houston Rockets punched their ticket to the NBA post-season with a 113-90 win over the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harden, who scored a combined 118 points in his previous two games, didn't need to maintain his torrid pace against the Pelicans.

The Rockets led by 19 at the half and Harden's supporting cast did their job by shutting down the Pelicans in the second and not allowing them to get back into the contest.

"We were professional tonight from the beginning of the game," Harden said.

"We've had previous games where teams weren't as good, or whatever you want to call it, and we kind of let up and we let one slip. So that was a good job from top to bottom."

NBA scoring leader Harden exploded for a career-high-tying 61 points in last Friday's win over San Antonio Spurs after netting 57 points in a loss to Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Harden, who is averaging 36.4 points per game, hit 10 of 19 shots from the floor and made six threes for the Rockets, who remain in third place in the Western Conference.

Rockets guards Eric Gordon scored 18 points, and Chris Paul had 10 points and 13 assists against their former Pelican team.

Frank Jackson scored 19 points, Julius Randle added 15 and Anthony Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pelicans, who lost for the eighth time in nine games. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

New York 113 LA Clippers 124, Golden State 121 Detroit 114, Milwaukee 127 Cleveland 105, Indiana 124 Denver 88, Toronto 114 Charlotte 115, Boston 96 San Antonio 115, LA Lakers 111 Sacramento 106