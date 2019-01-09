Rockets extend home-court winning streak to 10

James Harden produced another sparkling double-double, but this time received plenty of help, as Houston extended their home-court winning streak to 10 games with a 125-113 victory over Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harden paired 32 points with 14 assists. The Rockets also received a career-high 31 points from centre Clint Capela and 21 points apiece from PJ Tucker and Gerald Green.

The Rockets bounced back after having their six-game win streak end on Saturday against the Trail Blazers.

Houston finished 22 of 47 from behind the arc to outflank the Nuggets, who had a five-game winning streak snapped and lost to the Rockets for the second time this season. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS

Detroit 107 San Antonio 119, Boston 116 Brooklyn 95, Milwaukee 114 Utah 102, Dallas 97 LA Lakers 107, Sacramento 111 Orlando 95