Rockets pipped by Grizzlies, despite Harden's 57 points

Jonas Valanciunas' offensive rebound and free-throw with 0.1 seconds left in overtime helped hosts Memphis Grizzlies topple the Houston Rockets 126-125 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Valanciunas paired a career-high 33 points with 15 rebounds and teamed with Mike Conley (35 points, eight assists) to help Memphis fend off James Harden and the rallying Rockets.

Valanciunas corralled a miss by Conley before absorbing a foul from Houston centre Clint Capela on the game's deciding play.

That followed an MVP-calibre stretch from Harden, who scored 18 of his game-high 57 points in the fourth quarter, before adding eight points during a 28-second stretch in overtime.

Memphis averted a four-game season series sweep against Houston, who lost for just the third time since the All-Star break.

Former Rockets forward Chandler Parsons drilled two three-pointers in overtime to keep the Grizzlies in control despite Harden's efforts.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid collected 37 points and a career-high 22 rebounds to go along with a late key block on Kyrie Irving as the hosts averted a season sweep by Boston. Philadelphia won 118-115.

Jimmy Butler scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the 76ers, who have won six in a row overall. Irving scored 16 of his 36 points in the first quarter for the Celtics, who fell short against Philadelphia for just the third time in the teams' past 20 regular-season meetings.

Al Horford scored 22 points and Terry Rozier added 20 points off the bench for Boston, who saw guard Marcus Smart receive a flagrant-2 foul and an immediate ejection less than a minute into the third quarter following a two-handed shove into the back of Embiid.

In Oklahoma City, Pascal Siakam scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123- 114 overtime win over the Thunder.

The Raptors dominated the extra session, outscoring the Thunder 13-4 after letting a 19-point, second-half lead slip away. Oklahoma City didn't score in the extra period until 31.5 seconds remained. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS: Cleveland 107 Milwaukee 102, Orlando 119 New Orleans 96, New York 116 Utah 137, Chicago 126 Washington 120 (OT), San Antonio 105 Miami 110, Portland 126 Dallas 118.