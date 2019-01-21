Rockets rally, top Lakers in OT

Eric Gordon drilled a game-tying three-pointer with two seconds left in regulation and later converted four free- throws inside the final 10 seconds of overtime to help carry the Houston Rockets to a 138-134 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Gordon finished with 30 points. He served as a strong complement to James Harden, who posted 48 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Gordon and Harden sank threes in succession to open the extra session, with the Gordon trey supplying the Rockets their first lead of the game at 123-120 at the 4:49 mark.

Kyle Kuzma paced the Lakers with 32 points but recorded just two over the fourth quarter and overtime.

Brandon Ingram caught fire down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 21 in the extra period .

The Lakers have dropped five consecutive games to the Rockets, who received 18 points from James Ennis III and 17 from Gerald Green.

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (eight points, 11 assists) departed with an ankle injury in the third quarter, and coach Luke Walton was ejected following two technical fouls at the 6:05 mark. - REUTERS

