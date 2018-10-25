Rondo denies spitting at Paul
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo insisted that he did not intentionally spit at Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul during their NBA match last Saturday.
The brawl led to suspensions for both players and Lakers' Brandon Ingram.
Rondo told ESPN: "I had a mouthpiece in my mouth and I (was) exasperated because I was about to tell him to 'get the (expletive) out of here'."
After Rondo and Paul threw punches, Rondo was suspended three games for the incident, while Paul was banned for two. Ingram got a four-game ban for starting the testy exchange by pushing James Harden and arguing with a referee. - REUTERS
RESULTS:
N. Orleans 116 Clippers 109, Detroit 133 Philadelphia 132 (OT), Denver 126 Sacramento 112
Skechers Walk to take place here on Dec 1
The inaugural edition of the Skechers Friendship Walk in Singapore will take place at the Gardens by the Bay East on Dec 1.
The event started in 2009 in California and has since expanded to China and Malaysia. The Singapore instalment will feature a 5km non-competitive walk that will flag off from the Gardens by the Bay East and end at Tanjong Rhu Promenade.
Registration for this event started last Saturday. For more information, go to skechersfriendshipwalk.sg
