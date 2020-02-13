Rookie Williamson hits career-high 31 points in Pelicans' win

Zion Williamson, the first pick in the 2019 NBA entry draft, scored a career-high 31 points, as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"I hold myself to high expectations," said the 19-year-old Williamson, who also had nine rebounds and five assists.

New Orleans trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, before pulling to within two at half-time.

They outscored the Blazers 41-21 in the third quarter to improve to 23-31. - AFP

