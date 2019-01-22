Basketball

Rose’s buzzer-beater gives Timberwolves a 116-114 win over Suns

Jan 22, 2019 06:00 am

Derrick Rose buried a 20-foot, tie-breaking jumper with 0.9 second remaining yesterday morning (Singapore time), delivering the Minnesota Timberwolves a 116-114 NBA victory over the Phoenix Suns in the first half of a home-and-home sequence in Minneapolis.

The clubs will meet again tomorrow in Phoenix.

The Timberwolves trailed 110-106 before Rose capped a 31-point performance by scoring eight of Minnesota's final 10 points over the closing 3:25.

The game-winner came after Taj Gibson stole the ball from Devin Booker with 25sec to go when the Suns had a chance to break a 114-114 tie.

The Suns outshot the Timberwolves 46.5 per cent to 42.9 and outscored the hosts 36-18 on three -pointers. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS: Indiana 120 Charlotte 95, San Antonio 95 LA Clippers 103 .

Basketball

Rockets rally, top Lakers in OT

Related Stories

Slingers sunk by CLS Knights

Harden scores 58, but Houston lose in overtime

LeBron nearing return for Lakers

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball