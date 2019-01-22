Rose’s buzzer-beater gives Timberwolves a 116-114 win over Suns

Derrick Rose buried a 20-foot, tie-breaking jumper with 0.9 second remaining yesterday morning (Singapore time), delivering the Minnesota Timberwolves a 116-114 NBA victory over the Phoenix Suns in the first half of a home-and-home sequence in Minneapolis.

The clubs will meet again tomorrow in Phoenix.

The Timberwolves trailed 110-106 before Rose capped a 31-point performance by scoring eight of Minnesota's final 10 points over the closing 3:25.

The game-winner came after Taj Gibson stole the ball from Devin Booker with 25sec to go when the Suns had a chance to break a 114-114 tie.

The Suns outshot the Timberwolves 46.5 per cent to 42.9 and outscored the hosts 36-18 on three -pointers. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS: Indiana 120 Charlotte 95, San Antonio 95 LA Clippers 103 .